Five Sabres Score in Monday Matinee Matchup Against Florida | Buffalo Sabres Highlights

The Buffalo Sabres beat the Florida Panthers 5-3 on October 12, 2026. Buffalo’s five goals were scored by Josh Doan, Rasmus Dahlin, Ryan McLeod, Noah Östlund, and Tage Thompson. Colten Ellis made seven saves through the first 26:26 of play and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 13 saves in his 33:34 in net.
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