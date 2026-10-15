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Gordie Howe Hat Trick From Jack Quinn and OT Winner From Owen Power | Buffalo Sabres Highlights

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Gordie Howe Hat Trick From Jack Quinn and OT Winner From Owen Power | Buffalo Sabres Highlights

The Buffalo Sabres won 5-4 against the Toronto Maple Leafs on October 15, 2026 in overtime. Jack Quinn opened scoring for Buffalo with two goals. Dennis Gilbert and Mattias Samuelsson scored in the third period, and Owen Power scored the overtime game winner. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 26 saves in the win.

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