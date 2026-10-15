LIVE: Sabres Live | October 16, 2026

Live stream of Sabres Live featuring Dan Dunleavy & Martin Biron
Today's Guest: Shayna Goldman – Hockey Writer The Athletic
Show topics include: Owen Power!!, Jack Quinn's Gordie Howe Hat Trick, Comeback at Toronto, Shayna Goldman on Zoom, Around the NHL, "Joak' Of The Week, This Day in Hockey History
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