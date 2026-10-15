Owen Power Scores Overtime Winner in 3-2 Victory Against Minnesota | Buffalo Sabres Highlights

The Buffalo Sabres won 4-3 against the Minnesota Wild on October 6, 2026. Buffalo’s three goals were scored by Noah Östlund, Tage Thompson, and Owen Power, who scored the overtime winner. Colten Ellis made 18 saves in the win.
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