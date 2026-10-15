▶ Owen Power Scores Overtime Winner in 3-2 Victory Against Minnesota | Buffalo Sabres Highlights

The Buffalo Sabres won 4-3 against the Minnesota Wild on October 6, 2026. Buffalo’s three goals were scored by Noah Östlund, Tage Thompson, and Owen Power, who scored the overtime winner. Colten Ellis made 18 saves in the win.

Subscribe to the Buffalo Sabres YT Channel: https://bit.ly/2G1G8eT

For More Sabres Action: https://bufsabres.co/2XAYg5m

#BuffaloSabres #Sabres #NHL

For more Sabres action: Sabres.com

Follow us on X: twitter.com/BuffaloSabres

Follow us on TikTok: https://bufsabres.co/TikTok

Follow us on Instagram: Instagram.com/buffalosabres

Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/buffalosabres

Source: Buffalo Sabres — Watch the original video on YouTube