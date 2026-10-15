▶ Tage Thompson Opens Scoring in 4-1 Loss To Utah | Buffalo Sabres Highlights

The Buffalo Sabres fell 4-1 to the Utah Mammoth on October 10, 2026. The Buffalo goal was scored by Tage Thompson. Colten Ellis made 26 saves in the matchup.

Subscribe to the Buffalo Sabres YT Channel: https://bit.ly/2G1G8eT

For More Sabres Action: https://bufsabres.co/2XAYg5m

#BuffaloSabres #Sabres #NHL

For more Sabres action: Sabres.com

Follow us on X: twitter.com/BuffaloSabres

Follow us on TikTok: https://bufsabres.co/TikTok

Follow us on Instagram: Instagram.com/buffalosabres

Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/buffalosabres

Source: Buffalo Sabres — Watch the original video on YouTube