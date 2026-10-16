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· ‘There’s Just Something Off-Putting About Him’: Jesse Watters Swipes at GOP Candidate’s ‘Whiff of Corruption’
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Fake image depicting real attack on protester at Trump rally spreads online →
Did Ilhan Omar change her birth year in official records? →
Trump donor declares war on admin with ‘most explosive’ recording yet: ‘October Surprise!’ →
Scathing federal complaint accuses Susan Collins of misusing campaign funds →
Mystery trip for Susie Wiles’ daughter raises new questions about Trump Jr.: NYT →
Alaska Ad Criticizing Sullivan’s Votes Leaves Out Context, Makes False Suggestion →
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LATEST
Fake image depicting real attack on protester at Trump rally spreads online
Did Ilhan Omar change her birth year in official records?
Trump donor declares war on admin with ‘most explosive’ recording yet: ‘October Surprise!’
Scathing federal complaint accuses Susan Collins of misusing campaign funds
Mystery trip for Susie Wiles’ daughter raises new questions about Trump Jr.: NYT
Fake image depicting real attack on protester at Trump rally spreads online
Did Ilhan Omar change her birth year in official records?
Trump donor declares war on admin with ‘most explosive’ recording yet: ‘October Surprise!’
Scathing federal complaint accuses Susan Collins of misusing campaign funds
Mystery trip for Susie Wiles’ daughter raises new questions about Trump Jr.: NYT