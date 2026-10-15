▶ “What Is Your Answer?” | Lindy Ruff On Playing A Bad Period | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres Head Coach Lindy Ruff spoke to the media ahead of the game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on October 15, 2026. He discussed player injuries and the adversity the team is dealing with. He also spoke about the game against Montreal and how the team looks to make improvements heading into tonight's game.

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Source: Buffalo Sabres — Watch the original video on YouTube