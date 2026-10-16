▶ “He Won’t Join Us For Tomorrow.” | Lindy Ruff Provides An Update On Rasmus Dahlin

Buffalo Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff spoke to the media after practice in Montreal on October 16, 2026. He provided injury updates on Josh Norris, Rasmus Dahlin, and Jiri Kulich and discussed the team picking up the slack with the injured players out. He spoke about Owen Power’s extended playing time and Olen Zellweger’s growing performance.

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