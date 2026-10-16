▶ “I Thought He Was A Stud All Night.” | Mattias Samuelsson on Jack Quinn | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Mattias Samuelsson spoke to the media following the 5-4 overtime win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on October 15, 2026. He discussed the team’s mindset heading into the third period. He also spoke about Jack Quinn’s Gordie Howe hat trick.

Subscribe to the Buffalo Sabres YT Channel: https://bit.ly/2G1G8eT

For More Sabres Action: https://bufsabres.co/2XAYg5m

#BuffaloSabres #Sabres #NHL

For more Sabres action: Sabres.com

Follow us on X: twitter.com/BuffaloSabres

Follow us on TikTok: https://bufsabres.co/TikTok

Follow us on Instagram: Instagram.com/buffalosabres

Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/buffalosabres

Source: Buffalo Sabres — Watch the original video on YouTube