“It Seems Like We Really Dig In When Things Get Tough.” | Dennis Gilbert | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Dennis Gilbert spoke to the media following the 5-4 overtime win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on October 15, 2026. He discussed his first goal with the Sabres and the success of the defense. He also spoke about what it is like coming from behind in the third.
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