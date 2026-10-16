▶ “It Seems Like We Really Dig In When Things Get Tough.” | Dennis Gilbert | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Dennis Gilbert spoke to the media following the 5-4 overtime win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on October 15, 2026. He discussed his first goal with the Sabres and the success of the defense. He also spoke about what it is like coming from behind in the third.

Subscribe to the Buffalo Sabres YT Channel: https://bit.ly/2G1G8eT

For More Sabres Action: https://bufsabres.co/2XAYg5m

#BuffaloSabres #Sabres #NHL

For more Sabres action: Sabres.com

Follow us on X: twitter.com/BuffaloSabres

Follow us on TikTok: https://bufsabres.co/TikTok

Follow us on Instagram: Instagram.com/buffalosabres

Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/buffalosabres

Source: Buffalo Sabres — Watch the original video on YouTube