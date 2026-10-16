▶ “It Was An Awesome Effort To Dig In And Find A Way To Come Back.” | Jack Quinn | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Quinn spoke to the media following the 5-4 overtime win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on October 15, 2026. He talked about his confidence on the ice this season. He also discussed how the team has been able to bounce back in the third period.

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