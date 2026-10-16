▶ “It Was The Best Game I’ve Seen Him Play | Lindy Ruff on Jack Quinn

Buffalo Sabres Head Coach Lindy Ruff spoke to the media following the 5-4 overtime win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on October 15, 2026. He discussed the changes he has seen in Jack Quinn and Owen Power that have been factors in their success this season. He also talked about how the team has been able to come from behind in the third period to end with a win.

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Source: Buffalo Sabres — Watch the original video on YouTube