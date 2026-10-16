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Joe Brady Talks Defense And Playing On A Short Week | Buffalo Bills

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Joe Brady Talks Defense And Playing On A Short Week | Buffalo Bills

Watch Joe Brady address the media following the Buffalo Bills practice at UC Irvine in Newport Beach, California on October 16, 2026.

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