“There’s Lots To Like About The D-Core.” | Olen Zellweger On The Sabres Defense | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Olen Zellweger spoke to the media after practice in Montreal on October 16, 2026. He spoke about his growing comfortability with the defensive system and the D-core’s improving consistency with the little details in their performance. He discussed what he enjoys about playing with Owen Power and Mattias Samuelsson.
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