▶ “I Can’t Guarantee Anything.” | Lindy Ruff Gives A Timeline Update on Rasmus Dahlin | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff spoke to the media after morning skate on October 17, 2026. He provided injury updates on Norris, Kulich, Dahlin, and Zucker. He discussed the playoff-like feeling being right back in Montreal and what he thought the team did well in the first matchup earlier this week.

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