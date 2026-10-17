▶ ‘You have tremendous power’: Nobel Prize winner on ‘No Kings’ Day and ‘fighting through the fear

From the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire to the Civil Rights Movement and the first Earth Day, history shows that when people take to the streets and make their voices heard, change can follow. As millions gather for No Kings Day, it highlights the power of protest, the right to dissent, and why democracy depends on the people who refuse to stay silent. Maria Ressa, founder and CEO of Rappler and Author of the new book, "The Fight Back: A Citizen's Guide to Standing Up to Dictators" says the No Kings Day protests are important because they "are channeling it towards the point when transformation happens…it needs to be channeled into electoral action."

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