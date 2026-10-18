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Bills-Raiders postgame reaction: Joe Brady

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Bills-Raiders postgame reaction: Joe Brady

Bills coach Joe Brady spoke during a news conference on Oct. 18, 2026, following a Week 6 road victory against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Source: WGRZ-TV — Watch the original video on YouTube

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