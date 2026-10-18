“Do Everything You Can To Get Two Points.” Jack Quinn On The Game Mindset | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Quinn spoke to the media after the overtime loss to Montreal on October 17, 2026. He spoke about the team belief in the guys in the locker room and the mindset they share each game despite the opponent. He discussed the challenges on the man-advantage and broke down the play on his goal assisted by Zach Benson.
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