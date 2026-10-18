“We Got To Be A Difference Maker Out There.” | Tage Thompson On The Power Play | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson spoke to the media after the overtime loss to Montreal on October 17, 2026. He spoke about the improvements made and still needed on the power play and the focus on stronger execution moving forward. He discussed his belief in the guys in the locker room and Josh Doan’s work ethic.
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