▶ “We Left Quite A Few Plays Out There.” Lindy Ruff On The Overtime Loss | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff spoke to the media after the overtime loss to Montreal on October 17, 2026. He spoke about the solid plays, but lack of execution within the game. He discussed parts of their game that went well and where they could improve. He spoke about working through injuries and adversity and emphasized the importance of finding points.

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