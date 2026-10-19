Reading from mediaite.com · CBS Boss Bari Weiss Has Committed ‘Serious Resources’ to Try to Link Abdul El-Sayed With Muslim Brotherhood: Report
LATEST HEADLINES
Are US stores selling 3D-printed salmon manufactured by Israeli company? →7 rumors about Megyn Kelly we’ve examined →‘Secret underground club’ of Texas suburban women threatens to kneecap Ken Paxton →Trump accidentally built an ‘army of experts’ ready to take him down: ex-aide →CBS staff seethe as Bari Weiss sics reporters on ‘thin theories’ about Dem stars: report →“We’re Able To Handle Some Of The Adversity We’ve Been In.” | Lindy Ruff | Buffalo Sabres →
LATEST