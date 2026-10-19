“I Think I’ll Be Ready.” | Rasmus Dahlin on Returning To Play | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin spoke to the media after practice on October 19, 2026. He discussed how he is feeling after his injury. He also spoke about how the defense has been playing in his absence.
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