▶ “Just Competing And Making Plays.” | Zach Benson on His Line | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres forward Zach Benson spoke to the media after practice on October 19, 2026. He discussed playing with his line mates and the points they have produced. He also discussed the team's mentality at this point in the season.

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