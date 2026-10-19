“Just Competing And Making Plays.” | Zach Benson on His Line | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres forward Zach Benson spoke to the media after practice on October 19, 2026. He discussed playing with his line mates and the points they have produced. He also discussed the team's mentality at this point in the season.
Subscribe to the Buffalo Sabres YT Channel: https://bit.ly/2G1G8eT
For More Sabres Action: https://bufsabres.co/2XAYg5m
#BuffaloSabres #Sabres #NHL
For more Sabres action: Sabres.com
Follow us on X: twitter.com/BuffaloSabres
Follow us on TikTok: https://bufsabres.co/TikTok
Follow us on Instagram: Instagram.com/buffalosabres
Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/buffalosabres
Source: Buffalo Sabres — Watch the original video on YouTube