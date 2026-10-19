Sabres Take One Point In 4-3 Overtime Loss To Montreal Canadiens | Buffalo Sabres Highlights

The Buffalo Sabres fall 4-3 to the Montreal Canadiens in overtime on October 17, 2026. Buffalo's goals were scored by Josh Norris, Jack Quinn, and Tage Thompson. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 30 saves in the matchup.
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