▶ “We’re Able To Handle Some Of The Adversity We’ve Been In.” | Lindy Ruff | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres Head Coach Lindy Ruff spoke to the media after practice on October 19, 2026. He discussed injury updates including Rasmus Dahlin returning to the ice. He also spoke about what he has liked seeing from the defense so far this season.

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