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Home Sports LIVE: Sabres Live | October 20, 2026

LIVE: Sabres Live | October 20, 2026

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LIVE: Sabres Live | October 20, 2026

Live stream of Sabres Live featuring Brian Duff & Martin Biron

Show topics include: Preview vs Philadelphia, Roswell Visit, Darren Dreger On Zoom, Around The NHL, You Just Made The List, This Day in Hockey History

Subscribe to the Buffalo Sabres YT Channel: https://bit.ly/2G1G8eT
For More Sabres Action: https://bufsabres.co/2XAYg5m

#BuffaloSabres #Sabres #NHL

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Source: Buffalo Sabres — Watch the original video on YouTube

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