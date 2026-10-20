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Home Sports LIVE: Sabres Live | October 21, 2026

LIVE: Sabres Live | October 21, 2026

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Live stream of Sabres Live featuring Brian Duff & Martin Biron

Today's Guest: Buffalo Sabres Forward Jack Quinn

Show topics include: Preview vs Philadelphia, Jack Quinn In Studio , Around The NHL, Dis or Dat, Any Time Goal Scorers, This Day in Hockey History

Subscribe to the Buffalo Sabres YT Channel: https://bit.ly/2G1G8eT
For More Sabres Action: https://bufsabres.co/2XAYg5m

#BuffaloSabres #Sabres #NHL

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Source: Buffalo Sabres — Watch the original video on YouTube

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