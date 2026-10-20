▶ “There Just A Line That Is Really Connected Right Now.” | Lindy Ruff | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres Head Coach Lindy Ruff spoke to the media after practice on October 20, 2026. He discussed injury updates and what Jason Zucker will bring to the team when he is back in the lineup. He also discussed the Zach Benson, Noah Östlund, and Jack Quinn line.

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