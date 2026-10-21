▶ “I Didn’t Feel Anything.” | Owen Power on High-sticking Penalty | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Owen Power spoke to the media following the 3-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on October 21, 2026. He discussed the high-sticking penalty that he was assessed. He also spoke about the team falling behind in the first period.

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