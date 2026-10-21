▶ “They Checked Hard.” | Lindy Ruff on Philadelphia Flyers | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres Head Coach Lindy Ruff spoke to the media following the 3-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on October 21, 2026. He discussed needing to have more bodies in front of the net. He also spoke about Jason Zucker’s first game back.

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