“They Checked Hard.” | Lindy Ruff on Philadelphia Flyers | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres Head Coach Lindy Ruff spoke to the media following the 3-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on October 21, 2026. He discussed needing to have more bodies in front of the net. He also spoke about Jason Zucker’s first game back.
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