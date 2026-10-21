▶ “We Hit It Off Right Away”| Jack Quinn On The Season So Far & Mattias Samuelsson | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres Forward Jack Quinn joined the Buffalo Sabres’ show, Sabres Live, with Brian Duff and Martin Biron on October 21, 2026. They discussed the Buffalo Sabres season so far and what it is like playing with Buffalo Sabres defenseman Mattias Samuelsson. They also talked about the team’s recent visit to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

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Source: Buffalo Sabres — Watch the original video on YouTube