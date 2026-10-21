“We Made It A Little Bit Easy On Them At Times.” | Jason Zucker on Loss | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres forward Jason Zucker spoke to the media following the 3-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on October 21, 2026. He discussed how he felt his performance was in his first game back. He also spoke about where the team needs to make improvements ahead of the next game.
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