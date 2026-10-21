▶ “We’ve Given Up Some Big Chances Where He’s Made Big Saves.” | Lindy Ruff on UPL | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres Head Coach Lindy Ruff spoke the media ahead of the game against the Philadelphia Flyers on October 21, 2026. He discussed Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen’s performance in the past few games. He also spoke about the playmaking of Josh Norris and Jiri Kulich as well as the Benson-Östlund-Quinn line.

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