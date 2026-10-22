▶ Jason Zucker Scores In Season Debut In 3-1 Loss To Flyers | Buffalo Sabres Highlights

The Buffalo Sabres fell to the Philadelphia Flyers 3-1 on October 21, 2026. The Sabres lone goal was scored by Jason Zucker who returned to the ice for his season debut.

Subscribe to the Buffalo Sabres YT Channel: https://bit.ly/2G1G8eT

For More Sabres Action: https://bufsabres.co/2XAYg5m

#BuffaloSabres #Sabres #NHL

For more Sabres action: Sabres.com

Follow us on X: twitter.com/BuffaloSabres

Follow us on TikTok: https://bufsabres.co/TikTok

Follow us on Instagram: Instagram.com/buffalosabres

Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/buffalosabres

Source: Buffalo Sabres — Watch the original video on YouTube