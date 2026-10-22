Jason Zucker Scores In Season Debut In 3-1 Loss To Flyers | Buffalo Sabres Highlights

The Buffalo Sabres fell to the Philadelphia Flyers 3-1 on October 21, 2026. The Sabres lone goal was scored by Jason Zucker who returned to the ice for his season debut.
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