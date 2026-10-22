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Home Sports LIVE: Sabres Live | October 23, 2026

LIVE: Sabres Live | October 23, 2026

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Live stream of Sabres Live featuring Brian Duff & Martin Biron

Today's Guest: Hockey Writer For The Athletic – Shayna Goldman

Show topics include: Preview at Washington, Around The NHL, "Joak" Of The Week, This Day in Hockey History

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For More Sabres Action: https://bufsabres.co/2XAYg5m

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Source: Buffalo Sabres — Watch the original video on YouTube

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