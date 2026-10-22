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· Trump DOJ Indicts Virginia Dem Who Helped Lead State’s Pro-Democrat Redistricting Push on Drug and Corruption Charges
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Why do we carve pumpkins for Halloween? Tracing the history →
Watch out for these 8 claims about polling stations, ballots →
Global outcry sinks ‘unethical’ RFK Jr.-backed study targeting newborns →
Mass ‘Black October’ panic as insiders suddenly whisper about possible internet lockdowns →
Experts demand ‘actual consequences’ for Rubio after ‘blatant lawbreaking’ exposed →
Study: Pandemic arrest patterns may have deepened existing inequalities in policing →
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LATEST
Why do we carve pumpkins for Halloween? Tracing the history
Watch out for these 8 claims about polling stations, ballots
Global outcry sinks ‘unethical’ RFK Jr.-backed study targeting newborns
Mass ‘Black October’ panic as insiders suddenly whisper about possible internet lockdowns
Experts demand ‘actual consequences’ for Rubio after ‘blatant lawbreaking’ exposed
Why do we carve pumpkins for Halloween? Tracing the history
Watch out for these 8 claims about polling stations, ballots
Global outcry sinks ‘unethical’ RFK Jr.-backed study targeting newborns
Mass ‘Black October’ panic as insiders suddenly whisper about possible internet lockdowns
Experts demand ‘actual consequences’ for Rubio after ‘blatant lawbreaking’ exposed