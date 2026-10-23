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“Don’t Miss The Net.” | Lindy Ruff on Prime Scoring Areas | Buffalo Sabres

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“Don’t Miss The Net.” | Lindy Ruff on Prime Scoring Areas | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres Head Coach Lindy Ruff spoke to the media following practice on October 23, 2026. He discussed cleaning up defensive play and winning individual periods. He also spoke about improvements he wants to see in the upcoming four game road trip.

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