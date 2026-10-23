▶ “Don’t Miss The Net.” | Lindy Ruff on Prime Scoring Areas | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres Head Coach Lindy Ruff spoke to the media following practice on October 23, 2026. He discussed cleaning up defensive play and winning individual periods. He also spoke about improvements he wants to see in the upcoming four game road trip.

Subscribe to the Buffalo Sabres YT Channel: https://bit.ly/2G1G8eT

For More Sabres Action: https://bufsabres.co/2XAYg5m

#BuffaloSabres #Sabres #NHL

For more Sabres action: Sabres.com

Follow us on X: twitter.com/BuffaloSabres

Follow us on TikTok: https://bufsabres.co/TikTok

Follow us on Instagram: Instagram.com/buffalosabres

Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/buffalosabres

Source: Buffalo Sabres — Watch the original video on YouTube