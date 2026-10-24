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“He Was Feeling Good So That’s Encouraging” | Lindy Ruff Gives Update On Kulich | Buffalo Sabres

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“He Was Feeling Good So That’s Encouraging” | Lindy Ruff Gives Update On Kulich | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff spoke to the media after morning skate on October 24, 2026. He provided injury updates on Jiri Kulich and Alex Lyon and discussed the current goaltender situation. He spoke about the good attitude and coachability of Konsta Helenius and Olen Zellweger finding his role within the system. He discussed cleaning up the defense and the need to continue battling through tough games.

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