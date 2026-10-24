Michigan, are you fired up and ready to vote? Watch to hear why you should elect Jocelyn Benson, Abdul El-Sayed, and Democrats across the ballot.
President Obama at MI Rally to Support Jocelyn Benson & Abdul El-Sayed
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