Search here...
Home Video President Obama at MI Rally to Support Jocelyn Benson & Abdul El-Sayed

President Obama at MI Rally to Support Jocelyn Benson & Abdul El-Sayed

By
-
LATEST HEADLINES
“More Pucks There, Sometimes We’ll Get Rewarded.” | Noah Östlund On Pucks On Net | Buffalo Sabres →Sabres Earn A Point In 4-3 Overtime Loss To The Washington Capitals | Buffalo Sabres Highlights →Channel 2 News Saturday edition →Quinner, what a beauty! 🙌 →President Obama at MI Rally to Support Jocelyn Benson & Abdul El-Sayed →Benny creating a core memory 🥹 →

Michigan, are you fired up and ready to vote? Watch to hear why you should elect Jocelyn Benson, Abdul El-Sayed, and Democrats across the ballot.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

WNYmedia Network is a user generated content & video delivery network of blogs and websites focused on Progressive Politics, Public Good, Live Music, Great Food, Good Government and Lousy Sports Teams in Buffalo and Western New York. Buffalo's largest network of Progressive journalists, bloggers, activists, politicians, content creators and other media professionals delivering live video, local news and daily social trends in Buffalo and Western New York.
Contact us: News@wnymedia.net
Facebook Instagram Mail Paypal RSS Soundcloud X Vimeo Youtube
© ©2022 WNYmedia Network. All RIghts Reserved
Share a Story

Send a submission or message

LATEST