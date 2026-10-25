Search here...
Home Video Kamala Harris blasts Trump ahead of midterm elections

Kamala Harris blasts Trump ahead of midterm elections

By
WNYmedia Network
-
LATEST HEADLINES
Does video show Trump waving at, saluting nobody before boarding Marine One? →MAGA candidate’s bus tour implodes as ‘deeply vile’ ad sends venues running: report →SUNDAY NEWS: Southern Junction adds no-line lunch access to Buffalo’s best BBQ →Kamala Harris blasts Trump ahead of midterm elections →“We Didn’t Take Advantage Of A Couple Good Opportunities.” | Lindy Ruff | Buffalo Sabres →“We Have To Play Better, That’s the Bottom Line.” | Rasmus Dahlin | Buffalo Sabres →
Kamala Harris blasts Trump ahead of midterm elections

Former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris acknowledged the emotional toll of losing to Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election, telling supporters that this year’s midterm elections offered opportunity to hold Trump accountable for leading "the most callous, corrupt and incompetent presidential administration we have ever witnessed.” (AP Production: Rodrique Ngowi)

Subscribe: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress
Read more: https://apnews.com​

This video may be available for archive licensing via https://newsroom.ap.org/home

Source: Associated Press — Watch the original video on YouTube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

WNYmedia Network is a user generated content & video delivery network of blogs and websites focused on Progressive Politics, Public Good, Live Music, Great Food, Good Government and Lousy Sports Teams in Buffalo and Western New York. Buffalo's largest network of Progressive journalists, bloggers, activists, politicians, content creators and other media professionals delivering live video, local news and daily social trends in Buffalo and Western New York.
Contact us: News@wnymedia.net
Facebook Instagram Mail Paypal RSS Soundcloud X Vimeo Youtube
© ©2022 WNYmedia Network. All RIghts Reserved
Share a Story

Send a submission or message

LATEST