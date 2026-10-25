▶ Kamala Harris blasts Trump ahead of midterm elections

Former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris acknowledged the emotional toll of losing to Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election, telling supporters that this year’s midterm elections offered opportunity to hold Trump accountable for leading "the most callous, corrupt and incompetent presidential administration we have ever witnessed.” (AP Production: Rodrique Ngowi)

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