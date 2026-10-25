▶ “More Pucks There, Sometimes We’ll Get Rewarded.” | Noah Östlund On Pucks On Net | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres forward Noah Östlund spoke to the media after the 4-3 overtime loss to the Washington Capitals on October 24, 2026. He broke down the play leading up to his goal, spoke about the strong third periods versus difficult second periods, and discussed the importance of capitalizing on opportunities.

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Source: Buffalo Sabres — Watch the original video on YouTube