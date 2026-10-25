▶ “Our Second Periods Need To Be Better.” | Josh Doan On Improvements | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres forward Josh Doan spoke to the media after the 4-3 overtime loss to the Washington Capitals on October 24, 2026. He spoke about the tough second periods and strong thirds. He discussed Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen’s good performance and the overall need for the team to supplement that.

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Source: Buffalo Sabres — Watch the original video on YouTube