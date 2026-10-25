▶ Sabres Earn A Point In 4-3 Overtime Loss To The Washington Capitals | Buffalo Sabres Highlights

The Buffalo Sabres fell 4-3 to the Washington Capitals in overtime on October 24, 2026. Buffalo’s goals were scored by Jack Quinn, Josh Doan, and Noah Östlund. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 30 saves.

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