▶ “We Didn’t Take Advantage Of A Couple Good Opportunities.” | Lindy Ruff | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff spoke to the media after the 4-3 overtime loss to the Washington Capitals on October 24, 2026. He spoke about the mistakes made by both teams and the need to capitalize more on opponent errors. He discussed the recent overtime games and the need to make better decisions with the puck overall.

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Source: Buffalo Sabres — Watch the original video on YouTube