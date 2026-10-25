“We Have To Play Better, That’s the Bottom Line.” | Rasmus Dahlin | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin spoke to the media after the 4-3 overtime loss to the Washington Capitals on October 24, 2026. He spoke about the need to improve second periods and play the full sixty minutes. He also discussed the need to decrease odd-man rushes against them and capitalize on those in their favor.
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