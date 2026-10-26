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“Don’t Accept Losing.” | Lindy Ruff On Continuing To Make Improvements | Buffalo Sabres

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“Don’t Accept Losing.” | Lindy Ruff On Continuing To Make Improvements | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff spoke to the media after practice on October 26, 2026. He provided an injury update on Jiri Kulich and spoke about the improvements being made on the defense. He discussed the need to eliminate bad plays and continue generating offensive chances. He previewed what to expect in the matchup against the Sharks.

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