▶ LIVE: Sabres Live | October 27, 2026

Live stream of Sabres Live featuring Brian Duff & Martin Biron

Show topics include: Preview Tonight at San Jose, Sabres Live Poll, Around The NHL, Oh Would Ya Looook At That, This Day in Hockey History, This Day in Sabres History

Subscribe to the Buffalo Sabres YT Channel: https://bit.ly/2G1G8eT

For More Sabres Action: https://bufsabres.co/2XAYg5m

#BuffaloSabres #Sabres #NHL

For more Sabres action: Sabres.com

Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/BuffaloSabres

Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/buffalosabres

Follow us on Instagram: Instagram.com/buffalosabres

Source: Buffalo Sabres — Watch the original video on YouTube