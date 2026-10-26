LIVE: Sabres Live | October 27, 2026

Live stream of Sabres Live featuring Brian Duff & Martin Biron
Show topics include: Preview Tonight at San Jose, Sabres Live Poll, Around The NHL, Oh Would Ya Looook At That, This Day in Hockey History, This Day in Sabres History
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Source: Buffalo Sabres — Watch the original video on YouTube