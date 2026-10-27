“For A Smillion Dollars!” | Peyton Krebs Mic’d Up At Sabres Practice | Buffalo Sabres

Watch as Sabres forward Peyton Krebs is mic'd up during practice on October 26, 2026 in San Jose. Featuring interactions with Beck Malenstyn, Zach Benson, Seth Appert and more!
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