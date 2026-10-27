▶ "For A Smillion Dollars!" | Peyton Krebs Mic'd Up At Sabres Practice | Buffalo Sabres

Watch as Sabres forward Peyton Krebs is mic'd up during practice on October 26, 2026 in San Jose. Featuring interactions with Beck Malenstyn, Zach Benson, Seth Appert and more!

Subscribe to the Buffalo Sabres YT Channel: https://bit.ly/2G1G8eT

For More Sabres Action: https://bufsabres.co/2XAYg5m

#BuffaloSabres #Sabres #NHL

For more Sabres action: Sabres.com

Follow us on X: twitter.com/BuffaloSabres

Follow us on TikTok: https://bufsabres.co/TikTok

Follow us on Instagram: Instagram.com/buffalosabres

Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/buffalosabres

Source: Buffalo Sabres — Watch the original video on YouTube