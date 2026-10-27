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Home Sports LIVE: Sabres Live | October 28, 2026

LIVE: Sabres Live | October 28, 2026

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Live stream of Sabres Live featuring Brian Duff & Martin Biron

Today's Guest: Rochester Americans Head Coach Michael Leone

Show topics include: Recap at San Jose, Dis Or Dat, Around The NHL, Amerks Update, This Day in Hockey History, This Day in Sabres History

Subscribe to the Buffalo Sabres YT Channel: https://bit.ly/2G1G8eT
For More Sabres Action: https://bufsabres.co/2XAYg5m

#BuffaloSabres #Sabres #NHL

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Source: Buffalo Sabres — Watch the original video on YouTube

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